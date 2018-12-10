'Jealous, possessive' boyfriend woke up sleeping girlfriend at knifepoint: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man is facing a felony charge after San Antonio police said he pulled a knife on his girlfriend because he wanted to look at her cellphone.

The girlfriend told police she and Nelson Eduardo Salazar have been dating for five months and he had become "increasingly jealous and possessive," according to an arrest affidavit.

On Oct. 31, Salazar broke into his girlfriend's home and placed a knife on her neck while she was sleeping. The woman said he was demanding to see her cellphone, the affidavit said.

After taking her cellphone, the woman said Salazar began punching her on the back of her head while she was walking to the bathroom.

Before police arrived, Salazar took off in his vehicle, striking a brick pillar during the escape, according to the affidavit.

Salazar was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The suspect is being held at the Bexar County Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.

