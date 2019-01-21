SAPD lieutenant allowed officer 63 days off, costing taxpayers $25K in overtime, records show

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police lieutenant who allowed an officer under his supervision to take 63 days of sick time and holiday time, costing taxpayers more than $25,000 in overtime expenses, was issued a six-day suspension in December, records show.

Disciplinary paperwork states Lt. Ricky Meyer allowed an officer to take off an extended period of time between June 16 and Sept. 18, 2018.

During the officer's absence, Meyer authorized the hiring of another officer to cover the absence of the officer allowed to take time off, records state.

According to suspension paperwork, the hiring of a fill-in officer cost approximately $25,300 in overtime for the 63 days the new hire had to cover for the other officer.

It's unclear why Meyer allowed the extended leave or why the officer requested the extended period of time off.

Disciplinary documents state Meyer "failed to use sound judgment" in authorizing the time off.

