SAPD looking for man who stabbed, sexually assaulted NW Side woman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man who they said stabbed and sexually assaulted a woman inside her Northwest Side apartment.

The attack happened early Wednesday in the 5100 block of USAA Boulevard after the woman had an argument on the phone with her boyfriend, who she said threatened her, police said.

Officers at the scene said they were investigating whether the boyfriend may have attacked her or perhaps put someone else up to it.

According to a preliminary report, the woman said her boyfriend told her that he was "going to do something" to her.

The report described the attacker as a heavyset man in a yellow shirt, but didn't mention whether the boyfriend is a suspect in the case.

The attack happened shortly before 2 a.m., when the woman heard a noise outside and opened her door.

Police said the man rushed in, stabbed her in the back of the head, slashed her face at least three times and sexually assaulted her.

He was gone when officers arrived.

Police launched a search of the area with a K-9 and a helicopter, but came up empty-handed.

Officers told KSAT 12 News they also went to the boyfriend's house and didn't find him there.

As of late Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

