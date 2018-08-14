SAPD looking for stolen vehicle suspect in Camp Bullis

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are on the hunt for a man driving a stolen vehicle who ran from an officer Tuesday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Officer Carlos Ortiz, a police spokesman, said the officer saw a man hanging on the outside of an F-250 on Shady Lane Drive around 9 a.m. when he tried to make contact with him.

The man refused to give the officer his name or information, and that's when he took off running, Ortiz said.

The officer gave chase until the man jumped 20 feet into an embankment in Leon Creek that is heavy with bamboo, Ortiz said.

The man then jumped a fence into Camp Bullis, where a helicopter and a K-9 unit and multiple agencies are searching for him.

"I can tell you from being over there that the area is heavy with brush and cedar and almost impenetrable just by walking," Ortiz said.

The vehicle the man was in turned out to be stolen out of San Antonio, Ortiz said.

