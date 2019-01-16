SAPD looks for person accused of breaking into Walmart to steal $350 worth of tobacco

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a person who they said broke into a far West Side Walmart and stole $350 worth of tobacco products.

Police said the burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 29 and the suspect is seen on surveillance footage committing the act.

Photos from the footage show a masked burglar using an object to break the store's front glass door, entering the Walmart and then taking off on foot with the stolen tobacco.

Police said the store was not open at the time of the burglary.

Upon the alleged perpetrator's arrest, the person will face a charge of burglary of a building.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.