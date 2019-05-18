SAPD looking for suspect in overnight east side shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in the stomach outside a home on the city's east side.

Police say around 12:30 this morning, a man was inside his home in the 2800 block of Irwin Drive when he heard a gunshot. The man stepped outside and saw the victim was hurt, so he called 911.

The victim told police that another man had shot him but would not give investigators any more details.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and at last check was in serious condition.

