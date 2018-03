SAN ANTONIO - On Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department will host its annual Women in Policing event at the police training academy.

The event is held once a year to encourage women to get into the law enforcement field.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the training academy at 12200 Southeast Loop 410 Access Road on the city's South Side.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of police tactics.

