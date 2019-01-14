SAPD makes 3rd arrest in deadly home invasion police believe was fueled by social media photos

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police on Monday arrested a third suspect in a deadly home invasion that police believe was fueled after the suspects saw images of guns, money and drugs on social media.

Henry Lozano is charged in connection with the Oct. 17 murder of David Escobedo.

Authorities arrested Jose Sanchez, 30, and Fidencio Badillo, 57, back in October in connection with the murder and issued a warrant for Lozano's arrest. Lozano was taken into custody during a traffic stop on the West Side, police said.

Courtesy: Bexar County Jail

The fatal home invasion occurred Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road at the Rosemont at Miller's Pond Apartments. Authorities arrived at the scene and found David Escobedo dead outside the apartment from a gunshot wound and another man, John Escobedo, with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said a third victim escaped the gunfire by jumping from a second-story balcony. That witness told police he led the trio of suspects to the apartment after a group of people held him at gunpoint. He said the group claimed to have seen photos of guns, money and drugs on social media and demanded to know where they could find the items from the photos, an arrest affidavit for Badillo and Sanchez stated.

The affidavit stated the man held at gunpoint saw Sanchez carrying a snub-nosed revolver; another had an assault rifle and the third gunman had a handgun during the home invasion. The victim said he has known Badillo since middle school and refers to him as "Blue."

Another witness told police he and the victims were inside the apartment when someone started ringing the doorbell. After recognizing the man at the door -- who told police he was abducted -- as a longtime family friend, the witness opened the door, and that's when the three men rushed in with guns while covering their faces, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, two of the men began fighting with David Escobedo until one of them fired a gunshot. As the witness who opened the door hid behind the front door, he saw another man shoot David Escobedo in the back as he lay facedown on the ground.

While at University Hospital before being taken into surgery, John Escobedo told detectives he was asleep in a bedroom when he heard fighting and then gunfire. John Escobedo said he grabbed a gun and began firing shots at one of them before being shot in the neck, according to the affidavit.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos said a large number of drugs were found at the home.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.