SAPD makes third arrest in Oct. 17 murder on Old Pearsall Road; looking for fourth suspect

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made a third arrest in connection with a murder that happened on Oct. 17 on Old Pearsall Road.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Miguel Diaz in the shooting death of 51-year-old David Escobedo. Another person was also shot that day but survived.

Authorities arrested Jose Sanchez, 30, and Fidencio Badillo, 57, on Oct. 19 in connection with the murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for Henry Lozano, 29, who will also face a murder charge.

Police said the murder may have been drug- and gang-related.

The Texas Inside Gang Force and Street Crimes Unit helped with finding Diaz, who was arrested in the 900 block of Frio City Road on Wednesday.

Police are looking for Henry Lozano.

Anyone with information about the murder or Lozano's whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7636 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

All four suspects face murder charges.

