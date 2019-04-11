SAPD: Man killed in East Side gun battle was indicted in murder of 15-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man shot and killed in a East Side gun battle on Tuesday afternoon had been indicted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, San Antonio police said.

According to police, Alonzo Cantu and another teen, who was also injured, were involved in an exchange of gunfire in the1100 block of Virginia around 1:30 p.m.

Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a spokeswoman with the San Antonio Police Department, said Cantu and the teen fired at each other from opposite sides of the street. Both were rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where Alonzo later died.

Ramos confirmed Thursday that Cantu had already been out on bond for the murder of Sunny Vidales, 15.

Investigators said Cantu went to Vidales' home on Sept. 22 and stole a firearm that he was selling online. Cantu ran from the home but fired a shot outside through Vidales' bedroom window, killing him, police said.

RELATED: Mother of 15-year-old shooting victim forgives alleged killer

READ MORE: SAPD arrests man accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old over online item

Authorities said Vidales' cellphone, which was found in his bedroom, helped detectives connect Cantu to the murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.