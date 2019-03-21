SAPD: Man, 43, assaults mother, steals $700 from her

SAN ANTONIO - A 43-year-old man was arrested after police say he assaulted his mother and then took $700 from her.

Jacob Alvarez was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is facing an injury to an elderly charge, a third-degree felony.

Police said officers went to a Northwest Side home earlier that day for a disturbance report.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, told police her son, Alvarez, showed up at her home and assaulted her.

Alvarez then followed his mom into her bedroom and took her money and a necklace, according to an arrest affidavit.

Before officers arrived at the home, Alvarez took off on foot, the affidavit said.

Police said the woman had a visible red mark on her neck and complained of back pain.

According to online records, Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history that dates back more than a decade. He has previous arrests on suspicion of assault, injury to a disabled person causing bodily injury and making a terroristic threat.

Online records also show Alvarez has served prison time after being convicted in 2008 of injury to a child and aggravated robbery charges.

His bail has been set at $25,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.