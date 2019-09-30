SAPD: Son causes father's brain to bleed after brutal beating in street

SAN ANTONIO - A 55-year-old man was hospitalized early Monday after San Antonio police said he was brutally beaten by his son outside a North Side home.

The man was first taken to the Northeast Baptist Hospital but after staff learned he had a brain bleed, a collapsed lung and several broken bones, he was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, San Antonio police said officers went to the home in the 6100 block of Cloudy Ridge where they found Jose Luis Tamayo, 24, beating the man in the middle of the street. A source close to the investigation confirmed with KSAT.com that Tamayo is the man's son.

As officers approached the pair, police said Tamayo began kicking his father until he was placed into custody.

Police said when crime scene investigators went to SAMMC, hospital staff were attempting to stabilize the man.

An update on the man's condition was not provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said CSI investigators took photographs of the scene and a 64-year-old relative who was injured when she attempted to stop the fight.

Police said Tamayo was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Online jail records show Tamayo is still in custody and his bail has been set at $75,000.

It is still unclear what led to the fight between Tamayo and his father.

