SAPD: Man, 59, arrested after admitting to inappropriately touching girl

SAN ANTONIO - A 59-year-old San Antonio man was arrested after police said he inappropriately touched a teen girl.

Authorities took Alfred Segovia Garza Jr. into custody Friday on a charge of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.

The girl, who was 15 at the time of the alleged incidents, told police Garza touched her on two separate occasions.

She said the first incident happened on Christmas Day 2018 and the second occurred two days later, according to an arrest affidavit.

On the day of his arrest, police said Garza admitted to inappropriately touching the girl and said it was because he was "smoking a lot of marijuana."

Garza has sbeen released from custody after posting $20,000 bond, according to online records.

