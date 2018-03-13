SAPD: Man accused of inappropriately touching 6-year-old girl ‘more than one time'

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man identified as Quinelle Crump is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl more than one time, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Feb. 22, a woman walked into the girl’s bedroom and found Crump kneeling next to her bed where the girl was sleeping, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman allegedly saw one of Crump’s hands underneath the bed covers and the other hand resting on top of the covers.

In the affidavit, the woman told police that Crump told her the girl had urinated in the bed but when the woman took off the bed sheets, she discovered the girl’s pants and underwear were completely removed.

The woman then checked the bed and girl’s clothing for any wetness or smell of urine but discovered no truth to Crump’s claim, according to the affidavit.

After telling Crump to leave, the woman asked the girl what happened and that’s when she said Crump had touched her thigh and indicated he had done this more than one time, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, SAPD detectives report that the girl told them that Crump touched her private area and didn’t know how her clothes came off but said she could feel them coming off.

The girl said Crump had placed lotion all over her body where he touched her arms, legs, feet, buttocks, and privates, according to the affidavit.

On Monday, SAPD officers took Crump into custody after issuing a warrant for his arrest and charged him with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony. According to online court records, Crump’s bond has yet to be set.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In an effort to conceal the identity of the victim and the witness, KSAT.com has withheld information regarding the case and their relationship to Crump.

