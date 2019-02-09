SAPD: Man arrested after shooting woman during argument at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - An argument between a man and a woman turned violent, and he shot her at a home on the city's East Side, San Antonio police say.

Police said officers went to the home in the 300 block of Vargas Alley about 10:45 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a shooting.

The man and woman were arguing in the home, and the dispute escalated when the man grabbed a gun and shot the woman twice, police said.

Neighbors told police the woman ran out of her home and started yelling while running through the street, and officers later found her a block away.

Officers surrounded the home after the man refused to come out and locked himself in. A short time later, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the woman was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

The man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges against him are still pending and could be added later, police said.

