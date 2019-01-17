SAPD: Man arrested after forcing 9-year-old girl to shower with him

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man accused of forcing a 9-year-old girl to take a shower with him.

Ernesto Vallejo, 33, is facing a charge of indecency with a child by contact, which is a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 27, the girl and her father filed a police report after the girl told police Vallejo had forced her to take a shower with him and had made her touch him, according to an arrest affidavit.

In an interview with police on Wednesday, Vallejo said he did take a shower with the girl but "there was no contact between them while in the shower."

Vallejo has since been released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond, according to online records.

According to online records, Vallejo was released from prison in 2014 after serving a seven-year sentence on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

