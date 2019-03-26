SAPD: Man arrested after inappropriately touching teen girl

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he inappropriately touched a teenage girl at his home.

Arturo Val Depena, 35, is facing a charge of attempted indecency with a child by contact, which is a third-degree felony.

On Friday, the girl told an officer that she was staying at Depena's home and was asleep on a couch when she was awakened in the middle of the night by Depena touching her, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said the living room TV was still on and the light from it helped the girl catch Depena during the act.

According to jail records, Depena was arrested the next day and was being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, which is a designation typically placed on individuals suspected of living in the country illegally.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.