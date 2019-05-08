SAPD: Man arrested after stabbing woman at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man who has a decadeslong criminal history was arrested after police said he stabbed a woman multiple times at a North Side home.

Around 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the San Antonio Police Department went to the 500 block of San Angelo for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found the victim a block away from the home, sitting outside a restaurant and suffering from two stab wounds and a slash across her face, according to an SAPD sergeant at the scene.

The woman, who was found to be intoxicated, gave officers information about the location of the home where she was stabbed and by whom.

Police said the woman was rushed to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the home, they found blood stains near the front door and a man inside, later identified as Pedro Jimenez, 46, according to police.

Police said Jimenez, who had blood on his clothes and scratches on his body, was found hiding in a back bedroom.

According to online records, Jimenez had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Jimenez has a criminal history that dates back to 1993 and has spent time in prison, according to online records.

His previous arrests range from assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and unlawful carry of a weapon, online records show.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

According to online records, Jimenez was remanded without bond.

