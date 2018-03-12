SAPD: Man barricaded himself inside home after firing gun toward woman's parents

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after he allegedly engaged in a standoff with authorities after firing shots late Saturday night.

According to an affidavit, police were called to Jose Astrian Jr.'s home for a family disturbance.

A woman who was at Astrian's home called her parents who also went to the home. Officers said the parents believed their daughter was being assaulted.

Astrian allegedly made threats to the woman's parents while carrying a firearm. Police said he then shot at the parents.

The affidavit said Astrian barricaded himself inside the home before police were able to make an arrest overnight.

