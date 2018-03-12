SAPD: Man beat kids with electrical cord because 'their room was not cleaned'

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested and charged with injury to a child after he allegedly beat two children with an electrical cord because they did not clean their room, police said.

Ossie Fields, 31, is facing a third degree felony after an adult reported seeing a 12-year-old and 10-year-old with bruises and cuts in various stages of healing.

One victim told police Fields hit them because "their bedroom was not clean" and that it was how Fields normally disciplined them.

