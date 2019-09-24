SAPD: Man brandishes handgun, demands money from register

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for the robbery of a Circle K convenience store on the city's Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred Sept. 13 at the Circle K in the 6400 block of Babcock Road, not far from Prue Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money from the register.

Authorities say the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

