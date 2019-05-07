SAPD: Man buys bottled water, shows clerk handgun before demanding cash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the man responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred April 4 at Chevron/Star Shop convenience store and gas station in the 4600 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Callaghan Road.

According to police, just before 11 p.m. the man entered the store and bought bottled water. That's when, police said, after the clerk gave the man his change the culprit removed a handgun from his waistband and demanded money from the register.

Police said the man ran out of the store without the money after he saw another customer enter. He fled in a red four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.