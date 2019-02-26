SAPD: Man challenges another man to fight, fires several shots

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man went to an East Side home to challenge another man to a fight but ended up firing several shots, according to San Antonio police.

Police took Daniel Garza III into custody Tuesday morning and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

On Friday, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Denver Boulevard for a report of a shooting in progress.

Two men, ages 44 and 20, told police Garza had stopped by their home to challenge the younger man to a fight. When the 44-year-old man tried to intervene, Garza pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, according to an arrest affidavit.

The older man told police that when he charged at him, Garza fired a single shot, the affidavit said.

Garza then ran to a nearby vehicle, where he fired several more shots at both men, according to the affidavit.

Police said Garza was identified through his social media account and a photo lineup as the gunman.

According to online records, Garza has previous arrests for unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a controlled substance.

Garza is still in custody. His bail has been set at $75,000, according to online records.

