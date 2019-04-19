SAPD: Man charged with murder in deadly shooting at East Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A follow-up investigation by the San Antonio Police Department has connected a 46-year-old man with a February murder on the city's East Side.

SAPD officials announced Claborn Jones is the suspect in the shooting death of Anthony Earl Crawford, 48.

Around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7, officers went to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Commerce Street.

When they arrived, officers found Crawford dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of an apartment, according to SAPD.

On the day of the shooting, Police Chief William McManus said it appeared the gunman, now identified as Jones, knew someone who was living at the apartment where Crawford was found dead.

"The (shooter) knocked on the door, the door opened up and he just started shooting," McManus said. "It was immediately shooting. There were no words exchanged."

According to online records, Jones was already in custody on unrelated charges of terroristic threat of family and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones was arrested on those charges seven days after the murder happened, according to online records.

