SAPD: Man dies after truck jumps curb, hits him in front of West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after San Antonio police said a truck jumped a curb and ran over him in front of his West Side home.

Police spokesman Doug Greene said officers responded around 10:45 a.m. Thursday to the city's West Side for a report of a major accident at the intersection of Colima and Picoso streets.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a man in his mid-60s, on the ground suffering from serious injuries. They also found a damaged Ford F-150 and its driver, Greene said.

Greene said it appears the driver, a man in his late 50s, may have suffered from a medical episode and blacked out when he was traveling northbound on Picoso Street.

"For some unknown reason, (the truck) started to accelerate and struck the (victim) and continued down the block. (The truck) came to a rest, crashing through a fence and stopping at a house on the corner of Picoso and Colima," Greene said.

Neighbors told KSAT that the victim had just arrived home and had gotten out of his vehicle to open his gate when the truck came barreling through on the sidewalk.

Greene said the driver also crashed into a telephone pole and stop sign before the truck stopped.

The driver is being cooperative with detectives and appears not to be under the influence of any intoxicants, Greene said.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

