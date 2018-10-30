SAPD: Man drags woman with car, fires gunshot before stealing her purse

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 21-year-old man who they said went to a high school friend's home armed with a handgun and stole her purse.

On Saturday, the victim told police she saw Royy Lopez sitting in his car outside her home and when she went up to him, she saw a handgun on his lap before Lopez grabbed her purse, according to an arrest affidavit.

During a struggle for her purse, Lopez placed his car in drive and dragged the victim for an undetermined distance. The victim told police she let go after Lopez fired a single gunshot and then took off in his car down West Avenue, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Lopez and the victim have known each other since high school and while they haven't seen each other that much, the woman said they talk on Facebook.

The victim told police Lopez had picked her up from her home the night before and dropped her off at work in the same vehicle.

According to the affidavit, a friend of the woman who her picked up Saturday morning from work also saw Lopez in his car waiting for the victim outside her home.

Lopez is facing an aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony.

According to online records, Lopez was released from custody after posting a $35,000 bond.

