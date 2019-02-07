SAPD: Man fatally shot after gunman knocks on apartment door

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead by police in the doorway of an apartment following a shooting on the city's East Side.

San Antonio police went to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Commerce Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police Chief William McManus said that, when officers arrived, they found the victim, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

McManus said the shooter knew someone who was living at the apartment where the victim was found dead.

"The (shooter) knocked on the door, the door opened up and he just started shooting," McManus said. "It was immediately shooting. There were no words exchanged."

McManus said several people, including those who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, are being interviewed by detectives.

The gunman is still on the run and police are actively searching for him. No other injuries were reported in the shooting, McManus said.

"I am confident that we will soon know the identity of (the shooter), if we don't know it already," McManus said. "The (shooter) knew who he wanted in that apartment."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.