SAPD: Man fatally struck by cars while walking across East Side street

SAN ANTONIO - A 42-year-old man was struck and killed by two cars Tuesday night while walking his bicycle across an East Side street, according to San Antonio police.

Luis Valenzuela, was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital, police said.

While crossing the 1900 block of S. WW White Road, Valenzuela was struck by a Ford F-150.

The impact knocked Valenzuela into a southbound lane, where he was struck by a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Neither driver was intoxicated, police said.

Charges are unlikely in the case.

