SAPD: Man follows woman after argument, stabs her in back

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was stabbed while walking to her vehicle after an argument at a downtown bar Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the woman and a friend went to a bar in the 100 block of South Flores Street to confront a man.

Police said the pair left after the argument escalated, but the man they went there to confront followed right after the victim, stabbing her in her lower back.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.