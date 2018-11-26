SAPD: Man forced to take off clothes, tied to chair as trio burglarized his home

SAN ANTONIO - One of three people suspected in a home invasion that occurred in September was arrested Saturday.

Elizabeth Rios, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery after police said she and two men forced another man to strip, tied him to a chair with a power cord, assaulted him, then burglarized his home on Sept. 15.

An arrest affidavit states the victim, who has known Rios for at least four years, invited her over via social media and that Rios showed up to his home around 3 a.m. The affidavit states the doorbell rang a short time later and that Rios told the victim it was her ride.

The victim followed Rios to the front door, and when he opened it, two men, one armed with a rifle, forced their way into the home, court documents state.

The victim told investigators he was held against his will for approximately one hour while Rios and the two men gathered the victim's clothes, electronics, jewelry, tools, wallet, cellphone and more. Court documents state they also demanded the victim's PIN number for his debit card and took off with his 2014 Dodge Charger.

The victim identified Rios as being part of the home invasion.

Online records show that in addition to the aggravated robbery charge, Rios charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

It's unclear if others have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

