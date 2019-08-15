SAPD: Man forces way inside home, shoots homeowner as he runs off

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man after he allegedly forced his way inside a home just before shooting at the homeowner as he ran away.

Kolbee Trammell, 28, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Aug. 3 Trammell knocked on the victim's door and said he was looking for someone named "Michael."

The affidavit said the victim told him no one by that name lived in the house, and that's when Trammell pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot.

Police said Trammell grabbed the victim and held him at gunpoint while he searched the home.

The victim, however, was able to get away and run off just before Trammell started firing, the affidavit said.

Police said the victim had never seen Trammell prior to the incident, but that he was able to identify him in a photo lineup.

Trammell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

