SAPD: Man forces woman into prostitution at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man held an 18-year-old woman against her will for weeks and threatened to kill her if she did not work for him as a prostitute, according to police.

Calvin Hopkins, 23, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trafficking of a person, a second-degree felony.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded Jan. 21 to a Circle K convenience store in the 2200 block of Bandera Road for a report of an assault made by the victim.

Police said the victim managed to escape Hopkins after he held her against her will for about two weeks.

The woman said she first met Hopkins through a mutual friend, and after they had consensual sex, Hopkins placed a gun to her head and told her she was going to sell herself for him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hopkins began to take the victim to a motel, where she had sex with different men for money, which was later taken by Hopkins, the affidavit said.

"The victim stated that (Hopkins) created an advertisement for the victim and posted it in an online escort site," a SAPD detective said in the affidavit. "Prior to clients arriving at the motel, (Hopkins) would threaten to kill the victim and harm her family if she did not comply."

Weeks after her escape, the woman said Hopkins found her at a school and forced her to get into his car. Hopkins began to question the woman about what she told police but eventually let her go, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Hopkins has a criminal history that dates to 2014. He has previous arrests in connection with criminal trespass, evading arrest, theft, unlawful carry of a handgun and assault.

Hopkins' bail for the recent charge has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.