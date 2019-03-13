SAPD: Man hit by driver while walking on sidewalk dies after being dragged several yards

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed Wednesday when a woman hit him with her car while he was walking on the sidewalk on the city's West Side.

Police said the driver, a woman in her mid-30s, was traveling in the 800 block of Enrique M. Barrerra Parkway when she struck the man with her vehicle and dragged him between 80 to 100 yards to a street located between Southwest 38th and 39th streets.

The San Antonio Police Department's Traffic Investigations Division is looking into what caused the woman to hit the man.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the victim have not yet been identified.

