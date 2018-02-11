SAPD: Man hit multiple cars, ran from scene, later turned himself in

SAN ANTONIO - Police are determining whether a man will face charges after he hit several cars after donating plasma on the Far West Side.

Police said they were responding to a hit-and-run in the 8700 block of Marbach Road when they got another call for a crash at Marbach Road and Hunt Lane.

When authorities got to Marbach Road and Hunt Lane, they found that the driver had abandoned the car they believe was involved in at least four other crashes.

The suspect, however, did come back to the scene and turned himself in to authorities.

Police said they don't think the suspect's plasma donation played a role in the crash and that he will be taken in to speak with investigators with the Traffic Investigation Division.

Authorities also said it's unclear whom the car belongs to and that they believe he was alone at the time of the crashes.

A sergeant at the scene said if the suspect is charged, he will be charged with failure to stop and give information since, no one was hurt.

