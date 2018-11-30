SAPD: Man hospitalized after drunken driver hits, carries him on truck's hood

SAN ANTONIO - A 60-year-old man is facing an intoxication assault charge after police said he drove his truck onto a sidewalk at a high rate of speed and struck a pedestrian.

San Antonio police said John Nissen was seen speeding down the 5700 block of Kenwick Street Wednesday around 1:19 p.m. when he hit the 18-year-old victim from behind.

The man was thrown up onto the hood of Nissen's GMC truck and carried about 20 feet until Nissen pressed on his brakes, throwing the victim from the hood onto the street, police said.

Police said Nissen came to a stop with the man partially underneath his truck.

The man was taken to University Hospital with serious bodily injuries to his head and face, along with several other minor injuries.

On Friday, a spokesperson with University Health System told KSAT.com the man is still at University Hospital in fair condition.

✌🏾☝🏾👌🏾 NEWS: Here's the mugshot for John Nissen, who is accused of being intoxicated when he drove his truck onto a sidewalk, struck a pedestrian & carried him on his truck's hood for at least 20 ft. STORY ON https://t.co/9vJTopdcvD➡️ https://t.co/nMTSJsHOcM #KSATnews #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/YgtFuSrtvw — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) November 30, 2018

Police said Nissen stayed at the scene, where responding officers administered a Breathalyzer test and he was found to be intoxicated.

Nissen is facing a third-degree felony and his bail has been set at $40,000.

According to online records, Nissen was given six months probation after he was charged with driving while intoxicated in 2003.

