SAPD: Man involved in armed robbery arrested, investigation remains open

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department arrested 20-year-old Timothy Perez for his involvement in an armed robbery of a Northside business where “four to six” people entered with handguns, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, San Antonio police responded to the 800 block of West Russell Place just north of downtown for a robbery in progress on April 13.

At the location, two victims told police that approximately four to six people entered the business armed with handguns, ordered them to get on the ground and demanded property, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated the gunmen, dressed in dark colored clothing and wore masks, took miscellaneous items, cash and cellular phones.

A witness reported that the suspects fled through an alleyway on foot only to later enter a white Chevrolet Tahoe with a partial license plate of “KJ,” according to the affidavit.

After broadcasting the description of the vehicle, police spotted the getaway SUV three miles away at the intersection of West Commerce Street and South Zarzamora Street where the occupants were detained pending further investigation.

The occupants were released from police custody following a brief detention, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a witness later identified Perez and another person as two of the armed robbers.

Despite SAPD detectives learning the location of the stolen property but not finding it, another witness said they saw Perez and the other person arriving and departing the residence with what they believed to be the stolen property, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, a crime scene investigator also processed multiple items of evidence during the investigation.

Perez is being charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony. His bond has been set at $75,000.

An SAPD official told KSAT.com that the investigation into the armed robbery remains active until the other suspects are caught.

