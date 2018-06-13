SAPD: Man lured, sexually assaulted teen girl before tying her up at Eastside home

SAN ANTONIO - A 51-year-old man is being charged with first-degree felonies after police said he lured a teen girl to an Eastside home and then sexually assaulted her.

The San Antonio Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Ray Sanders Wednesday on it social media pages.

SAPD officials said Sanders lured a 14-year-old girl to an Eastside home where he pulled an “edged weapon” and sexually assaulted her.

Sanders then tied up the girl to a stationary object and left the location, officials said.

Officials said the girl was able to free herself from the restraints and call for help.

The SAPD found Sanders at his home and transported him to police headquarters.

Sanders is now being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping, which are first-degree felonies. His bond has been set at $150,000.

