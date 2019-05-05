SAPD: Man on the run after overnight bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say they are looking for the suspect who shot someone outside of E N E Lounge on North Zarzamora Street.

They say it happened around 2:15 a.m.

Two groups of people were inside the lounge when one person made an advance at a woman, according to police. The two groups started arguing, and the manager asked one of the groups to leave.

But police say that group waited outside until the other group came out. They resumed arguing, and a fight broke out between two women, according to police. One woman started beating the other with a bottle.

At this time, police say, the sister of the woman being beaten with a bottle grabbed a gun from a car. But when she was walking back to the fight, a man grabbed the gun, and shot the suspected husband of the woman beating up the other woman, according to SAPD.

That shooter then got on a motorcycle and drove on to Highway 151. Police say they started an authorized chase, but lost the suspect on the highway.

The man who was shot is in critical condition at University Hospital and the woman who was beaten with a bottle is recovering at University Hospital, as well.

The shooter is still at large.

