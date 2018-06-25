SAPD: Man opened his door to known woman, 2 robbers forced their way in

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old woman is facing an aggravated robbery charge after she allegedly assisted in a plot to rob a man at his Northeast Side apartment complex.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mellisa Rose Guajardo knocked on the victim's door at the Saddlewood Apartments in the 2500 block of Northeast Loop 410 on Feb. 4.

When the victim opened the door, two men, one of which was armed with a handgun, forced their way into the home.

The victim told police the man pointed the gun at his face and he attempted to wrestle the gun away from the man. The victim was shot twice during the struggle.

Police said Guajardo joined the two men in ransacking the man's apartment. The man said he saw the trio run out of the apartment shortly after going through his belongings.

The victim told police he knew Guajardo and was able to identify her in a photo lineup. She was arrested Saturday.

Police said Monday that they have not identified the two men involved in the robbery and are still looking for them.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.