SAPD: Man pepper-sprayed taxicab driver, took his wallet after ride

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who police said pepper sprayed a taxicab driver and took his wallet Jan. 17.

Authorities said the taxi driver picked the man up in the 1800 block of West Hildebrand Avenue and the man requested to be taken to French Street, then back to Hildebrand Avenue.

The driver asked for a $15 deposit and the passenger complied, police said. When the driver completed the trip, police said he asked the passenger for the remainder of the fare.

Police said the passenger gave the driver $20 and asked for change. When the taxicab driver pulled out his wallet, the man pepper-sprayed the driver, grabbed his wallet and ran, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the man's arrest. Those seeking to cash in on the reward must make their tips directly to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-7867.

All tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

