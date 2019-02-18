SAPD: Man pistol-whipped during armed robbery at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A man was pistol-whipped and a woman was robbed of her cellphone and purse at gunpoint at an apartment complex on the city's Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police took Alexis Marquez, 19, into custody Saturday and charged him with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The man, 21, told police he drove to the apartment complex in the 8600 block of Fairhaven Street on Feb. 10 with the woman, 19, to get back $45 he had loaned Marquez.

When he went to meet Marquez at the complex's laundry room, another man pistol-whipped him on the side of his face before he and Marquez demanded the victim's belongings, according to an arrest affidavit.

After the man told them he did not have anything on him, Marquez and the second suspect took him outside to his car where the woman was waiting, the affidavit said.

The woman told police she was forced to give Marquez and the second suspect her purse and cellphone after being threatened with a handgun, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman was able to identify Marquez to police after recognizing him from high school.

Marquez is being held at the Bexar County Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.

According to online records, Marquez has previous arrests for burglary habitation by force, criminal trespassing on private property, assault causing bodily injury, and theft.

The affidavit did not identify the second suspect and it is unclear if he has yet been arrested.

