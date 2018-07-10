SAPD: Man pointed stolen gun at woman's head after threatening her against snitching

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police said he threatened to kill a woman for being a snitch after he stole her handgun and several other personal items.

The San Antonio Police Department identified the man as Christian Martinez, who is being charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, another man, identified as Paschal Evans, is being charged with aggravated robbery but has yet to be arrested.

The affidavit states that Evans picked up the woman from her apartment on June 15 to go visit a friend with Martinez and several others in the car.

When a man, identified as Brian, started talking about killing someone to Martinez, he then asked the woman if she would kill someone, the affidavit says.

The victim told police that she became scared and that’s when Brian pulled the car over and began accusing her of being a snitch.

According to the affidavit, the woman pulled out her handgun to protect herself, only to later have it taken away by Martinez and Evans.

The woman told police that after Evans punched her in the face and Martinez took her gun, Brian pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair, causing her injuries including road rash.

The affidavit states that Martinez pointed the gun to victim’s head and said he was going to “waste” her. The woman told police she was able to slap the gun away from her head and run away.

Police said the woman’s handgun, purse, phone and wallet were taken during the robbery. Nearly two weeks after the robbery, police said they recovered the stolen handgun after it was used in a shooting on June 28.

According to the affidavit, Martinez was one of the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Martinez is now being charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. His bond has been set at $75,000.

KSAT.com has reached out to the SAPD regarding the arrest warrant for Evans and for more information on the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.