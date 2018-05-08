SAPD: Man put gun to ex's head because he thought she was 'dating other men'

SAN ANTONIO - A man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly put a gun to his ex-girlfriend's head and threatened to shoot her because he thought she was "dating other men."

Luis Villalobos Fernandez, 51, is accused of throwing his ex-girlfriend on a bed, putting the gun to her head, then putting it in her mouth and threatening to shoot her, according to an affidavit.

Fernandez also punched the woman in the face, court documents state.

The woman said told police she dated Fernandez for approximately four years, but that they separated in October and have remained in contact since.

The woman went to the Prue Substation after to report the incident. Police said they noticed an "apparent injury" to the woman's lip.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.