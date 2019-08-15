SAPD: Man rams driver's vehicle in road rage incident from Schertz to I-10

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is in police custody following a road rage incident that spanned from Schertz all the way to the city's Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. when a driver started following and ramming his minivan into the back of another driver's vehicle.

Both vehicles made it all the way to Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard before officers were able to stop and arrest the culprit near Vance Jackson Road.

Police said the man now faces several charges, including DWI. His name and age were not released.

