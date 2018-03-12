SAPD: Man recorded himself choking, stabbing puppy before threatening family members

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of recording himself choking and stabbing a puppy before making threats to his family.

SAPD officials shared the disturbing details on the department's Facebook page Monday, asking for the community’s assistance in determining 25-year-old Guadalupe Sanchez’s whereabouts.

Police said Sanchez was allegedly upset that another man looked at a family member. After killing the puppy, Sanchez then made threats to family members that he would do the same to them, according to police.

Sanchez is wanted for making Terroristic Threats against his family, and Animal Care Services is currently investigating the case for additional charges, SAPD officials said.

Police said if anyone knows the whereabouts of Sanchez, they are asked to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313 or 210-207-7273. The case number: 18047351.

