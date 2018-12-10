SAPD: Man robs woman at gunpoint at Redbox kiosk

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint while she was renting movies at a Redbox kiosk outside a far West Side Walgreens store.

Juan Hernandez was taken into custody Nov. 23 and is facing felony charges, including aggravated robbery.

Police were called Nov. 23 at 7:14 p.m. to the 8200 block of Culebra Road, where a woman said she had just been robbed.

The woman said she was at the Redbox searching for movies to rent when she turned around and saw Hernandez pointing a silver and black handgun at her face.

Hernandez told the woman, "Give me your purse, you dumb b----." He took off in a 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV that a witness saw before it left the Walgreens parking lot, according to police.

After reviewing the store's surveillance footage, police said officers later found Hernandez's SUV less than 2 miles away at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Northwest Crossroads.

The gun used in the robbery was found in the SUV, and Hernandez was seen walking out of an apartment with the woman's items. He was also found to be in possession of meth, police said.

Police said Hernandez also had two active warrants for his arrest, which were for possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.

Hernandez is now expected to be charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail and remanded without bond.

