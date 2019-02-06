SAPD: Man sexually assaults teen girl after he gave her drugs, alcohol

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at a Motel 6.

David Allen was taken into custody Tuesday night on a sexual assault of a child charge, a second-degree felony, according to jail records.

A 15-year-old girl told police she met Allen on Jan. 5 at a local Motel 6, where they took drugs and consumed alcohol.

She said Allen pushed her on the bed and sexually assaulted her, and could not fight off Allen because she was impaired, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday, Allen confessed to sexually assaulting the victim, the affidavit said.

Allen is still in custody and his bail has been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.