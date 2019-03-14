SAPD: Man sexually assaults teen girl after night of drinking at party

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old San Antonio man was arrested Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted a teen girl after a night of drinking at a party on the city's North Side.

Shawn Collier is facing a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, told police she went to the party early Wednesday morning at her cousin's apartment, where she had a "large quantity of alcoholic beverages" that made her sick, according to an arrest affidavit.

She said Collier, whom she has known for about five years, helped her to a couch and she ended up falling asleep, according to the affidavit.

Around 4 a.m., she woke up to Collier sexually assaulting her, told him to stop and tried to push him off, but she was too weak, the affidavit said.

The girl said she was able to run to the bathroom, lock herself in and call a friend for a ride home.

When she got home, police said, the girl told her mother what had happened.

According to online records, Collier is still in the Bexar County Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.

