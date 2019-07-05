SAPD: Man shot 3 times in groin refuses to cooperate with police

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot three times in the groin overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Indian Desert Street, not far from Old Pearsall Road on the city's far Southwest Side.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times before he made his way around the block and knocked on a door for help.

Investigators said both the victim and possible witnesses are not cooperating.

The man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and condition are not known.

Police did not disclose a description of the shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

