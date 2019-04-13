SAPD: Man shot, found 'unresponsive' near apartment entryway on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found unresponsive after police said he was shot near the entryway of an apartment on the city's Northeast Side.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, police said officers went to Starcrest Apartments in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound.

Police said it is unclear how many times the man was shot but he was unresponsive and rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

At least one person is sought but witnesses told police there may be more than one gunman.

Police said they are searching the area after witnesses told officers a car that fled from the scene may be connected to the shooting.

The man's current condition was not provided by police.

